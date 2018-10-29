Poll station shake up

THE number of polling stations in Henley could be reduced.

South Oxfordshire District Council is currently reviewing all polling districts and places and has asked for feedback.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee on Tuesday, councillors agreed to recommend that the district council looks to cut down on the four polling stations in the town at the town hall, Henley leisure centre in Gillotts Lane, the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road and Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road.

They suggested either Trinity Hall or the Christ Church Centre could be removed and the final number could even be reduced to two or even one.