Decision on car park cameras put back

A DECISION on whether to award retrospective planning permission for enforcement cameras in the car park at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley has been deferred.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee declined to make a decision on the plans for the three cameras and 20 mounting poles, along with another for 18 new signs.

The applications by Smart Parking were “called in” by town councillors in August, meaning they must be decided by the committee rather than planning officers.

In July, the Henley Standard revealed that the three cameras have been operating without planning permission since they were installed more than a year ago.

Smart Parking uses the automatic number plate recognition cameras to log drivers entering and leaving the site.

But the company is to lose its contract as NHS Property Services, which owns the Townlands complex off York Road, is tendering for one company to run all its car parks across England.

This followed numerous complaints by patients about being issued with unfair fines, as highlighted by the Henley Standard’s Not So Smart Parking campaign.

Henley Town Council and the Henley Society both objected to the applications.