Tuesday, 30 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crowds enjoy “spooktacular” fireworks show

Crowds enjoy “spooktacular” fireworks show

A HEADLESS bride and a mummy were named the winners of a children’s fancy dress competition at Sue Ryder’s “spooktacular” fireworks display. 

Hundreds of people braved steady rain on Saturday night to enjoy the the show and bonfire in the grounds of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed.

Ines Luis, from Caversham, won the category for older children as a headless bride, while Annie McDowall, from Henley, was named the winner in a category for younger children with her mummy costume.

There was then a countdown from 10 before the 3,000 fireworks were let off.

There also was a sweet and cake stall, a tombola, a waffle van and Mike Rogers, from Middle Assendon, was selling ice cream from his vintage Moto Gelato Italian tricycle.

Brakspear ran a bar while the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey ran a barbecue and there was also a hog roast.

For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33