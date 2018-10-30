Crowds enjoy “spooktacular” fireworks show

A HEADLESS bride and a mummy were named the winners of a children’s fancy dress competition at Sue Ryder’s “spooktacular” fireworks display.

Hundreds of people braved steady rain on Saturday night to enjoy the the show and bonfire in the grounds of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed.

Ines Luis, from Caversham, won the category for older children as a headless bride, while Annie McDowall, from Henley, was named the winner in a category for younger children with her mummy costume.

There was then a countdown from 10 before the 3,000 fireworks were let off.

There also was a sweet and cake stall, a tombola, a waffle van and Mike Rogers, from Middle Assendon, was selling ice cream from his vintage Moto Gelato Italian tricycle.

Brakspear ran a bar while the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey ran a barbecue and there was also a hog roast.

