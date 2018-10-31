Club pays off £200,000 loan

HENLEY Cricket Club has made the final repayment on a loan to help buy its ground.

Officials presented a cheque for £20,000 to Henley Town Council at the club’s annual meeting.

The club borrowed £200,000 to buy the ground from Brakspear in 2005 and has been gradually paying off the loan since then. It held a summer ball each year to raise funds.

Guests at the meeting at the clubhouse off Matson Drive on Sunday marked the occasion with champagne. Club president John Nelson said it was an historic day, adding: “It’s still a cricket ground in perpetuity for this town.”

The club originally had two years left to run on its lease when Brakspear gave it the option to sign a new 30-year lease on the ground or to buy it for £440,000.

The club chose the latter and spent another £30,000 on legal fees.

It received grants and donations totalling £270,000 but needed the loan from the council to secure the deal. Mr Nelson said: “Without the council I don’t know what we would have done.

“The interest rate the council offered us was three per cent and the loan was over 25 years but we wanted to pay it back before that.

“We are now in a position after 13 years of serious fund-raising — 13 sportsman’s dinners, as many balls as you can count, golf days, and quiz nights — to do that.”

Mr Nelson thanked all the club’s volunteers for their dedication in organising fund-raising events and paid tribute to Danny Hall, who was chairman when the deal with Brakspear with the help of club officials Jim Rance and Peter Williams.

Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett, who received the cheque on behalf of the council, praised the club’s years of fund-raising, saying: “For you chaps to keep going year on year is absolutely brilliant.”

Town councillor Ian Reissmann said: “Signing off the loan in 2005 was one of the highlights of my mayoral year and I’m delighted that the club has succeeded in paying it off in only 13 years.

“The club is one of many organisations that provide sport and leisure facilities in Henley and remains a shining example of success on the field, with another championship-winning season for the 1st XI, but also an increased range of teams for all players.

“The club has proved to be a highly successful fund-raiser and our thanks should go to all involved.”

Mr Hall said: “I’m absolutely delighted, of course. This has had a really positive effect on the club as people had to pull together.

“We have organised a lot of social events that wouldn’t otherwise have taken place.”

Vice-president Sue Laing, who organised the final ball in the summer, which raised the final £20,000, said: “To be able to get over the finishing line was such an achievement for everyone.”