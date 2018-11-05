Monday, 05 November 2018

Playground grant bid

CRAZIES Hill Primary School is seeking cash to improve its playground.

The parents’ association wants to install a brightly coloured fence along the edge of the playground to help protect children from cars entering the site.

There is currently no fence in place as the old one was rotten and had to be removed. The association has applied for a grant of up to £1,000 from insurance company Aviva’s community fund.

The public is able to vote on applications and those with the most votes will go through to a final round, where a panel of judges will decide which causes to award funds to. Voting closes on November 20.

To vote, visit www.aviva
communityfund.co.uk/
voting/project/view/4-3136

