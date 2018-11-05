Faith appeal

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
NEW governors are needed to promote Christianity at the Piggott School in Wargrave.
Volunteers should be Christian and regularly attend a place of worship. Communicant Anglicans are preferred.
Anyone interested should email clerk to the governors Rebecca Marr on marrr@piggottschool.org
05 November 2018
