Leaf clean-up

THE annual leaf collection at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will take place on Saturday, December 1.

Volunteers will meet at the church off Station Road at 9am to gather up leaves and other debris from the churchyard and neighbouring Mill Green.

The clean-up should be finished by noon when coffee and bacon rolls will be served.

Volunteers should bring rakes with them. For more information, call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038.