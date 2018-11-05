Monday, 05 November 2018

Lock closure

CAVERSHAM Lock will be closed for more than two months for repairs.

The lock off George Street will shut on January 7 as the concrete walls and the timber edging of the lock chamber are refurbished and shutter doors on the wet boat shed are replaced.

It is expected to re-open on March 15.

