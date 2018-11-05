Tribute to war hero

A WREATH of knitted poppies has been made to remember a Sonning Common man who was killed in the Falklands War.

Private Francis Frederick Slough, a paratrooper in the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment, died during the British troops’ final assault on Port Stanley on June 14, 1982, less than three hours before Argentina surrendered. He was 19.

Pte Slough, known to friends as Fred, grew up in Baskerville Road, Sonning Common, with his parents Margaret and Dennis and four siblings.

He went to Chiltern Edge School and when he left at 16 he joined the army.

Members of the village’s Women’s Institute have made the wreath and it will be unveiled at a coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane at 10.30am on Wednesday. The family and friends of Pte Slough have been invited to attend.

A granite memorial and remembrance plaque to Pte Slough is already in place at the hall.