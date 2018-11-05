Church in new appeal for funds after annexe costs soar

MORE donations are needed in order to complete a £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave before Christmas.

Work is continuing on the St Mary’s Church Centre, which will have two meeting rooms, a café and toilets as well as providing access to the church via the north porch.

The annexe is the latest stage of the 21st Century Project to modernise the church. The entire project has already raised more than £600,000 through collections, events and grant applications over the last five years.

The outer shell of the annexe is in place but the build is now expected to far exceed the original budget.

This is due to more than £70,000 in extra costs spent on archaeology, joinery and heating and plumbing as well as unplanned items such as a new kitchen, room partitioning and landscaping the memorial garden.

Organisers are now asking churchgoers to sponsor items of furniture. They also plan to transfer any surplus from collections made this year into the project fund and to seek interest-free loans.

Churchwarden Bob Austen said: “Work is well underway and the only two things that will prevent completion before Christmas are the weather and available funds.

“The church centre costs will significantly exceed the original budget as a result of additional costs.

“At this time, it is considered appropriate to launch an appeal to cover the additional money needed.”

If you can help, call Mr Austen on 0118 940 3038.