Tree dedicated to mark end of First World War

ABOUT 70 people witnessed the dedication of a tree in Henley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Members of the town, district and county council, the Mayor of Henley, members of the Royal British Legion and residents attended the ceremony at Northfield End on Saturday.

Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, told the crowd that the photinia red robin was the first phase of a project to improve the appearance of the green triangle.

The Lord’s Prayer was said before Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley and Remenham, read out a passage from the Bible.

He then began a ceremonial “planting” where he used a shovel to put some earth around the tree.

The act of commemoration was led by John Green, the chairman of the Henley branch of the Royal British Legion and Brigadier Malcolm Page, the branch’s president, read the exhortation.

Mike Willoughby, who leads the Lest We Forget Project, laid a wreath on the tree which displayed a picture of the 2nd battalion of the Bucks Light Infantry to mark the exact spot where they gathered in 1913.

Bugler Matthew Tickle, of the Windsor Brass Collective, then played the Last Post and Reveille from the steps of Northfield House. He also waived his fee for the occasion.

Mr Tayler then gave a blessing before Mrs Gaynor gave a note of thanks, in particular to Becky Walker, an administrator at the town council, for her support with the project.

Mayor Glen Lambert gave a closing address saying the project was a great example of what residents can achieve with the council to improve the neighbourhood.

He added that it was it hope that similar projects could be replicated elsewhere in the town.

