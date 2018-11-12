Actors appeal

ACTORS are needed for a children’s Nativity performance in Wargrave.

The show at St Mary’s Church in Station Road will be held on Christmas Eve.

Volunteers will be required to attend rehearsals in the church’s Hannen Room on Sunday, December 16 and 23 from 10.30am to 11.30am and in the church on Christmas Eve from 9am to 10.30am.

Parents are invited to help make costumes and run rehearsals.

Anyone interested should call the church office on 0118 940 2300 or email Camilla Cook on camilla

cook@btconnect.com