Wreath lesson

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A CHRISTMAS wreath-making workshop will be held St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Thursday, December 6 at 2.30pm.
There will be a talk on the festive season and afternoon tea will be served.
Tickets cost £20 and are available from Camilla Cook on 07939 031542 or email camillacook@btconnect.com
Anyone attending should bring a pair of secateurs.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say