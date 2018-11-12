Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays

DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks display at Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Wargrave.

A bonfire was lit in the middle of the site for visitors to sit around, while hot food and drink including burgers, hot dogs and curry was available inside the centre.

Children could play in the adventure playground and on the equipment including toy trucks.

The fireworks, which were provided by Neville Burbage of Starfield Fireworks and sponsored by Redingensians Rams Rugby Club and Stillman insurance brokers, were set off from a nearby field.

Fund-raiser Annabel Hill said: “We were fully booked. We describe it as being sensory-friendly so we got a lot of our regular visitors up here for it. We always have a campfire in the middle of the site, which is very popular on a cold night like it was this year.

“We have had some good feedback. One family in particular said they never take their boys to any fireworks displays because they would run away and get lost in the darkness. They said it was such a lovely experience to be in a safe, familiar environment with people they could trust and enjoy the display.”

A “quieter” display was held the following day for the families of children who don’t like loud noises.

The private event for registered families featured a display made up of traditionally quieter fireworks which go off without the loud bangs.

Mrs Hill said: “They are much quieter and less flashy than the usual fireworks.

“A lot of families feel like they miss out on things that others are doing so to be able to come along and do things like this is quite phenomenal for them.”

For more information, visit www.campmohawk.org.uk