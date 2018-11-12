Charity shop has poppy-themed window display

THE Sue Ryder charity shop in Henley created a poppy-themed window display for Remembrance Day.

Staff at the Duke Street store decorated the window with red outfits, military clothes and Union flags as well as large poppies made from tissue paper by assistant manager Amelia Staines, who is an illustrator.

Mrs Staines said: “I asked the volunteers to keep anything with red or a poppy on it for the display and the response was very good. Everyone helped me.

“We’ve sold quite a lot from the window, including some military hats, and have had a lot of compliments on it.”

The proceeds from the sale of anything in the display will go to Sue Ryder, which has a hospice in Nettlebed.