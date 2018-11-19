Growth slows

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
THE Woodclyffe Allotments Society in Wargrave needs new committee members after three members left the village.
The society’s annual meeting will be held at the Old Pavilion, next to the allotment off Recreation Road, on Wednesday.
Anyone who wants to attend should email acting secretary Rowena Perry on woodclyffeas@gmail.com
White cross for each villager who was lost
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory ... [more]
