Scout post

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
Monday, 19 November 2018
SCOUTS in Wargrave will deliver Christmas cards around the village.
Special collection boxes will be at the library in Church Street and Victoria News and Lloyds chemist in Victoria Road from December 1 to December 21.
Members of the 1st Wargrave scouts will deliver the cards over three weekends.
Cards costs 20p each to deliver or 15p for senior citizens. They should be fully addressed to properties within the village.
19 November 2018
More News:
White cross for each villager who was lost
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory ... [more]
POLL: Have your say