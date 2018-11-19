Scout post

Monday, 19 November 2018

SCOUTS in Wargrave will deliver Christmas cards around the village.

Special collection boxes will be at the library in Church Street and Victoria News and Lloyds chemist in Victoria Road from December 1 to December 21.

Members of the 1st Wargrave scouts will deliver the cards over three weekends.

Cards costs 20p each to deliver or 15p for senior citizens. They should be fully addressed to properties within the village.

