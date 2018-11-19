Join the trail

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
Monday, 19 November 2018
THERE are still vacancies to take part in Wargrave’s advent windows display.
Residents, businesses and venues have already agreed to decorate their windows with festive displays for a visitors’ trail in December.
These include three neighbours in Victoria Road, the library in Church Street and St Mary’s Church off Station Road.
There will be a different display each day but there are still four days that need to be filled: December 14, 18, 19 and Christmas Eve.
For more information, call 0118 940 1204.
