Join the trail

THERE are still vacancies to take part in Wargrave’s advent windows display.

Residents, businesses and venues have already agreed to decorate their windows with festive displays for a visitors’ trail in December.

These include three neighbours in Victoria Road, the library in Church Street and St Mary’s Church off Station Road.

There will be a different display each day but there are still four days that need to be filled: December 14, 18, 19 and Christmas Eve.

For more information, call 0118 940 1204.