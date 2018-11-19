Join the trail

Monday, 19 November 2018

THERE are still vacancies to take part in Wargrave’s advent windows display.

Residents, businesses and venues have already agreed to decorate their windows with festive displays for a visitors’ trail in December.

These include three neighbours in Victoria Road, the library in Church Street and St Mary’s Church off Station Road.

There will be a different display each day but there are still four days that need to be filled: December 14, 18, 19 and Christmas Eve.

For more information, call 0118 940 1204.

