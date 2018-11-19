Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Golfers raise £1,600 for Kenyan children’s charity

Golfers raise £1,600 for Kenyan children’s charity

A GOLF day raised more than £1,600 for a charity which works with children in Africa.

The Nasio Trust, which is based in Chalgrove, hosted the event for 15 teams at Henley Golf Club.

The teams teed off from about 9am and returned to the clubhouse for lunch.

There was a raffle with prizes including tickets to see Madness, a home-cooked meal by a personal chef and a six-day volunteering trip with the trust to Kenya.

The charity, which was founded by Jonathan and Nancy Hunt in 2001, works to tackle poverty in Kenya through education and childcare, healthcare provision and sustainable income-generating projects.

Louise Russell, a fund-raiser for the trust, said: “It was an amazing day. The greens were perfect so we had some happy golfers .We’ve since had emails from the teams asking if it’s going to happen again next year.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33