Brexit Secretary visits Townlands with MP

NEW Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay visited Henley last week.

He was at Townlands Memorial Hospital on Thursday, when he was still health minister, at the invitation of Henley MP John Howell.

Mr Barclay replaced Dominic Raab when he resigned as Brexit Secretary the next day in protest at the Government’s EU withdrawal deal.

The MPs were joined by Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, and Pete McGrane, a clinical director at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, along with other representatives of the two bodies and Henley town councillor Julian Brookes.

Mr Barclay was taken on a tour of facilities, including the outpatient clinic, minor injuries unit and rapid access care unit as well as the neighbouring Chilterns Court Care Centre. He spoke to staff and was told about the history of the hospital and some of the services it offered.

Mr Howell said: “I have long said that Townlands is an exemplar that should be held up to the country as a whole. This was an opportunity to demonstrate this to the health minister and for him to explore what is on offer at Townlands through the link with the Royal Berkshire Hospital. I am pleased that those who use the hospital speak highly of the service they receive.”