All set for this year’s Living Advent Calendar

THE eighth annual Henley Living Advent Calendar has been officially launched at the Kenton Theatre.

More than 100 guests, including supporters, volunteers and sponsors packed into the New Street venue on Wednesday last week.

Rock covers band Lucky to be Alive, which has taken part in the calendar previously, performed a short set that included Santa Claus is Coming to Town by Bing Crosby.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “The calendar is only as good as the sum of its component parts and every year we raise more and more for good causes and that is because of everyone who is involved.

“It is those people who have been the inspiration for other towns up and down the country who have copied it, including our noisy neighbours, Reading. But Henley will always be the first and the best.

“Henley has the picture postcard venues and some fantastic performers. It is a local event, featuring local people, for local people.”

The annual charity fund-raiser involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar. There will also be a prize raffle each night.

All but the final night will have a dedicated charity, which will be able to publicise its work and hold a bucket collection.

The proceeds from the Christmas Eve performance will go to Henley Mayor Glen Lambert’s chosen good causes for his year in office. They are Bluebells, Henley Music School and Gillotts School.

Mr Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors in Henley, said there will be a variety of different acts this year.

He said: “We’ve got choirs of all sizes and genres, we’ve got theatrical and dramatic performances, we’ve got acoustic bands, we’ve got ukulele bands, we’ve got orchestras and musical ensembles, we’ve got solos, we’ve got duos, we’ve got trios, we’ve got casts of thousands.”

The event is sponsored by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard, the Head Partnership, the Henley Business Partnership, estate agent Philip Booth and marketing firm Breathe Creative.

Last year’s calendar raised a record total of £5,860. The previous record was beaten even before the final performance at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve, which raised £601, the highest ever total for a single night.

This year’s venues are as follows: December 1 Town hall steps; 2 Phyllis Court Club; 3 Angel on the Bridge; 4 Leander Club; 5 Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse; 6 Henley 60-Plus Social Club; 7 Henley Cricket Club; 8 Henley Rugby Club; 9 Falaise Square; 10 The Henley College; 11 Kenton Theatre; 12 Magoos; 13 Handelsbanken; 14 Holy Trinity Church; 15 Henley fire station; 16 D:two centre; 17 Simmons & Sons; 18 Christ Church Centre; 19 Red Fox; 20 Hart and Bell Surgeries; 21 Town hall; 22 Delegate House; 23 Falaise Square; 24 St Mary’s Church.

For more pictures from this year’s launch party, pick up a copy of the Henley Standard, out on Friday.