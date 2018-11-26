Monday, 26 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New clock for hall

A NEW clock is set to be installed at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave.

Earlier this year the parish council renovated the building in High Street and decided to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.

The Wargrave Heritage Trust has offered to pay for the new clock and has sourced a model after visiting other buildings with similar designs.

The new clock will have brass or stainless steel mechanisms, LED lighting and controls inside the hall. It is expected to cost about £4,200.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “This will be a fully-automatic clock — we will never have to reset it. It will reset itself after a power failure and adjust for British summer time.”

He said a listed building planning application would have to be made to Wokingham Borough Council.

He said: “I’ve been in contact with the conservation officer and most of the information is now together. The application process has started but won’t go to validation until these bits are entered.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33