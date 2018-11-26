New clock for hall

A NEW clock is set to be installed at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave.

Earlier this year the parish council renovated the building in High Street and decided to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.

The Wargrave Heritage Trust has offered to pay for the new clock and has sourced a model after visiting other buildings with similar designs.

The new clock will have brass or stainless steel mechanisms, LED lighting and controls inside the hall. It is expected to cost about £4,200.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “This will be a fully-automatic clock — we will never have to reset it. It will reset itself after a power failure and adjust for British summer time.”

He said a listed building planning application would have to be made to Wokingham Borough Council.

He said: “I’ve been in contact with the conservation officer and most of the information is now together. The application process has started but won’t go to validation until these bits are entered.”