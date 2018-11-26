Monday, 26 November 2018

Mayor scares rats

HENLEY councillors have found a novel way to tackle a rat infestation in the town.

While discussing what to do with the large numbers of rodents that live in a hedge at Singers Park in Thames Side, Mayor Glen Lambert said he had been to the site several times but not seen any.

He told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “I’ve never seen a rat personally, they all stay hidden.”

Councillors speculated that perhaps the Mayor’s mere presence was keeping the pests out of sight and Councillor Kellie Hinton branded him the “opposite of the Pied Piper”.

Councillor Ian Reissmann added: “I recommend we hire the Mayor to stay there permanently!”

