Town’s 28ft Christmas tree installed

HENLEY’S giant Christmas tree was delivered today (Tuesday).

The 28ft Nordmann fir, which was chosen by Mayor Glen Lambert, was installed in Falaise Square.

Freddy Burton, seven, who is in year 2 at Valley Road Primary School, will have the honour of pushing the button to turn on the lights on Friday at the town’s traditional Christmas festival.

The tree was grown by the Tree Barn in Christmas Common and was delivered by lorry to Market Place by Benson Sawmills.

Joe Postles, a park warden in the town council’s parks team, trimmed the base of the tree with a chainsaw before it was lifted into a hole in the ground by a crane.

The parks team then wedged blocks of wood around the base to keep the tree in place.

Councillor Lambert, who will accompany Freddy on Friday evening, said: “It’s every bit as beautiful as I remember. It’s from the Tree Barn so just a few miles down the road and much better than getting one shipped in.

“You can’t have Christmas without a tree and that was decided long before I was born.”

Karl Bishop, acting parks manager, added: “You have to cordon off the Market Place itself just to give yourself a bit of work space.

“It’s important as everybody likes to see the big tree in town and get ready for the late night shopping. It’s nice to be part of the Christmas festivities and do our bit for the town.”

Freddy, who won the competition to design the Mayor’s Christmas card, will perform the switch-on at 7pm.

The tree is sponsored by Invesco as usual.