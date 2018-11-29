Women hail success of ‘local’ pop-up shop

A POP-UP shop featuring about 45 sellers from Henley has been hailed a success.

About 100 shoppers turned up for the launch night of the Creative Duck on Thursday last week.

It was set up by a networking group of creative businesses of the same name in the former Louise Claire Millinery premises in Market Place.

The shop sells a range of products from art, ceramics, candles, upcycled furniture and textiles to jewellery and food as well as offering children’s activities and workshops.

It is due to close on Sunday but the group’s founders, Joey McGinn, Nicola Nott, Sarah Gilbert hope to put this back.

Mrs Gilbert, of St Andrew’s Road, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest and demand in the shop.

“The comments from people have been lovely, saying that it is fantastic to have somewhere that sells products made by the local community.”

The shop works by offering the community a space to sell their products and the Creative Duck team take a commission on what is sold.

It has hosted a sell-out workshop on how to knit a pop-pom hat. Mrs Gilbert said: “ It is not just about shopping, it is about the experience as well.”