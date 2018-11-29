Thursday, 29 November 2018

Police seize “considerable amount” of cannabis

POLICE seized two bags of cannabis in Harpsden last night (Wednesday).

Officers were on patrol in Woodlands Road following  reports of drug usage from members of the public.

A man was found to be in possession of a "considerable amount” of the class B drug, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

