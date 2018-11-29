Police seize “considerable amount” of cannabis

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Thursday, 29 November 2018
POLICE seized two bags of cannabis in Harpsden last night (Wednesday).
Officers were on patrol in Woodlands Road following reports of drug usage from members of the public.
A man was found to be in possession of a "considerable amount” of the class B drug, they said.
The investigation is ongoing.
29 November 2018
More News:
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say