‘Children at risk in darkness’

A CALL has been made for more street lighting outside a Wargrave school.

Parish councillor Michael Etwell says pupils are in danger when walking to and from Robert Piggott Junior School in School Lane in darkness.

After-school activities take place on most days, meaning some children don’t leave until 6pm.

Cllr Etwell called the road a “black spot”.

He said: “There have been a couple of near-misses recently after school when the children were coming out just before 6pm, which is the big traffic going home time.

“There is a lighting requirement for the entry gate, which is being addressed at the moment by the school. In crossing the road you are immediately on a pedestrian crossing which is dark. It’s one of those high-risk areas.”

Cllr Etwell suggested that the 20mph limit outside the school at drop-off and pick-up times could be extended to take account of pupils staying late.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said a permanent 20mph limit could make drivers complacent.