Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Painting to be given plaque

A PLAQUE explaining the history behind a painting of Henley will be installed on the riverbank in the town.

The 17th century painting by Dutch artist Jan Siberechts depicts the view from above Marsh Lock, where the A321 now runs, in autumn with people on horseback on the old timber Henley Bridge, fields of grain and hay and livestock.

It is on permanent display at the River & Rowing Museum, on loan from the town council.

The plaque will be installed between two jetties on land belonging to Hobbs of Henley after an offer from managing director Jonathan Hobbs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33