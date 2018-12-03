Painting to be given plaque

A PLAQUE explaining the history behind a painting of Henley will be installed on the riverbank in the town.

The 17th century painting by Dutch artist Jan Siberechts depicts the view from above Marsh Lock, where the A321 now runs, in autumn with people on horseback on the old timber Henley Bridge, fields of grain and hay and livestock.

It is on permanent display at the River & Rowing Museum, on loan from the town council.

The plaque will be installed between two jetties on land belonging to Hobbs of Henley after an offer from managing director Jonathan Hobbs.