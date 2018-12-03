Motorcyclists’ toy run to children’s hospital

THE annual Christmas toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital will take place on Sunday, December 9.

Volunteers on motorbikes will drive donated toys to the hospital, setting off at 9.30am arriving by 11am.

The organisers are appealing for toys suitable for children under three, art and craft items, board games and toiletries or gifts for teenagers.

There is a drop-off point for donations at Henley town hall in the run-up to the event. The event is organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, which is chaired by town councillor David Eggleton, who will be one of the motorcyclists.

On Wednesday, December 12, the association will hold a Christmas dinner for residents of the Gainsborough estate aged over 60.

Up to 40 residents will attend the event at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street.

The meal is sponsored by SOHA Housing.

There will also be talks from local organisations and food hampers donated by the Nomad youth and community project.