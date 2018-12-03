Football car park success

A NEW car parking area created for parents attending their children’s football matches at Kings Field in Wargrave is working well.

Earlier this month, mesh mats on land off Recreation Road were installed following concerns that the grass was being damaged by parked cars.

Some parents were also parking in nearby residential streets for the matches on Saturday mornings.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the car park had been well-received by Wargrave Wolves FC and other clubs.

He said: “They didn’t expect it to work as well as it did because we had two days of torrential rain but it has held up very well.

“The grass has grown quite considerably and that’s after it was used for the first time. We’ve had to do a cut — that’s how fast it was growing.”

Mr Hedges said the clubs had discovered there was a bottleneck from about 10am to 10.30am and on the first week about 20 cars had to be turned away as the 80 spaces were all taken.

As a result, they had moved one match back half an hour and that had made a big difference.

He said there was room to extend the mesh parking area if there was demand.

Mr Hedges said: “There are concerns it may not be sufficient if we have tennis going on and more training.

“There are several issues we need to look at but overall the parking side of things has been well-received.”

Council chairman Richard Bush praised Mr Hedges for masterminding the parking project.

Councillor Terry Cattermole added: “I think it’s a fantastic job.”

Wargrave Wolves have 13 teams from under-sevens to under-16s, while Wargrave Girls FC has sides in age groups under-eights to adults.