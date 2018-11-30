It’s a misconception that church is rich, says new rector

ST MARY’S Church in Henley will hold a “gift day” tomorrow (Saturday).

It is inviting donations and encouraging people to think about supporting it through standing orders or legacies.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of Henley with Remenham, will be in the Hart Street church from 10am to 5pm with a pile of standing order forms, gift aid envelopes and legacy forms.

He says he will accept all donations, no matter how small, and looks forward to talking with his parishioners, with or without donations. He said: “There are many misconceptions about the Church of England and money. The first is that it receives state funding. It does not.

“It benefits from the same gift aid tax rules as other charities and a few years back the Government made some money available to fix church roofs but that is all.

“Another misconception is that it is rich. Of course, if you add up all of the assets of all of the various organisations that make up the Church of England, you get a very big number. But if you add up all of the liabilities, you also get a very big number, maintaining listed buildings being a particular expense.

“At a parish level to say that the Church of England is rich is more or less meaningless — it remains deeply decentralised and different parishes have wildly different levels of available resources.

“St Mary’s is a wonderful building which is open to all every day to look around, to pray, or just to enjoy some quiet. It is available for important civic events and occasions and contributes a great deal to the life of the town.”