Crowds flock to town for Christmas Festival

Thousands of people took to the streets of Henley for the town’s Christmas Festival.

Roads in the town centre were closed for the annual event on Friday, as dozens of stalls, fairground rides and other attractions were open to visitors.

Food and drink was served through the night, while charities and other organisations in the town also had stands in Market Place with games and information.

The festival began with the traditional lantern parade from the River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows to Hot Gossip coffee shop in Friday Street.

Dozens of children from schools in the town took part in the parade, many with their own home-made lanterns decorated with colourful tissue paper, ribbons and cellophane.

For the first time, the parade was led by three reindeer from Riverways Farm near Wargrave. When the parade reached Hot Gossip, the children were served hot chocolate, while the reindeer were moved in to a pen where they could be stroked by visitors.

Hundreds of children queued up to see Father Christmas at his grotto in the Kenton Theatre in New Street, while others took rides on fairground attractions including a helter-skelter in Hart Street.

The festival culminated with the switching on of the lights on the Christmas tree in Market Place.

They were turned on by Freddy Burton, seven, a year 2 pupil at Valley Road Primary School, who won a competition to design Mayor Glen Lambert’s official Christmas card.

Christmas carols were then sung in the town square, with visitors encouraged to join in.

For a full report and pictures, see this week’s Henley Standard.