Living Advent Day 5: Ma Bessie and the Pigfoot Band

BLUES group Ma Bessie and the Pigfoot Band played Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse last night (Wednesday) for day five of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

About 100 people enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies during the performance of classic blues tracks, including Careless Love, Whip it to a Jelly, St Louis Blues and Down by the Riverside.

The band comprises Matt Foster played the guitar, Chuck Lloyd was on saxophone and Julia Titus, Ma Bessie, sang.

The event was in support of the Margaret Clitherow Trust and Home for the Good.

Organiser Richard Rodway said: “Ultimately I am hugely proud that everyone likes it and to see that it is so well thought of and appreciated.

“The fact we can make a bit of money for charity is great, and there is always such a great atmosphere in the crowd. They are not afraid to get involved.”

He added: “For us it is about keeping that momentum and getting people to support all of the charities.”