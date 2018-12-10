Church carols

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
CAROL services will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave in the run-up to Christmas.
On Sunday next week (December 16), there will be a “carols by candlelight” service, where a 40-strong choir will lead the singing. The service starts at 6pm and will be followed by mince pies and drinks.
A carol service for the elderly will be held on Friday, December 21 at 3pm followed by afternoon tea.
A carol service for families will be held on Christmas Eve at 6pm.
