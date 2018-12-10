Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church carols

CAROL services will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave in the run-up to Christmas.

On Sunday next week (December 16), there will be a “carols by candlelight” service, where a 40-strong choir will lead the singing. The service starts at 6pm and will be followed by mince pies and drinks.

A carol service for the elderly will be held on Friday, December 21 at 3pm followed by afternoon tea.

A carol service for families will be held on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33