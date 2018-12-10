Monday, 10 December 2018

New annexe costs soar

MORE than £10,000 has been raised to help complete a new annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave before Christmas.

The St Mary’s Church Centre is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church.

The outer shell of the annexe is in place but the build is now expected to exceed the original budget by at least £70,000, due to extra costs of archaeology, joinery and heating and plumbing as well as unplanned items such as a new kitchen, room partitioning and landscaping the memorial garden.

The church is asking residents and churchgoers to help fund items including a £1,260 dishwasher, tables costing £285 each and wall lights for £150 each.

