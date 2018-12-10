Monday, 10 December 2018

Tree chipping

CHRISTMAS tree shredding will be available again in Wargrave this year.

The parish council has agreed to pay £400 to Beechwood Tree Care to have a chipper at the Old Pavilion car park off Recreation Road.

The chippings will be left at the site to be used at the neighbouring Woodclyffe allotments.

