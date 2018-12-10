Tree chipping

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
CHRISTMAS tree shredding will be available again in Wargrave this year.
The parish council has agreed to pay £400 to Beechwood Tree Care to have a chipper at the Old Pavilion car park off Recreation Road.
The chippings will be left at the site to be used at the neighbouring Woodclyffe allotments.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say