Compost warning

A WARGRAVE resident has been issued with a warning after dumping compost waste near a nature reserve.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the owner of a house bordering Mumbery Field and the reserve had encroached on to the site, which is owned by the parish council.

This was spotted during a site visit.

He said: “One property has had a gate put in and is using Mumbery Field for recycling and composting.

“We will be writing to them to remove all the composting and the gate from our land.”

Mr Hedges said there were problems with trees at the site but these did not belong to the council.

He said: “We walked the boundary of the whole site so we could look at it. There were some minor issues.

“As you go in, there is some dead wood on the side from Harvest Place. The rest of the trees were pretty healthy.

“Most of the trees reported to us as issues are actually not our trees but belong to the properties.”