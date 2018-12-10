Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Compost warning

A WARGRAVE resident has been issued with a warning after dumping compost waste near a nature reserve.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the owner of a house bordering Mumbery Field and the reserve had encroached on to the site, which is owned by the parish council.

This was spotted during a site visit.

He said: “One property has had a gate put in and is using Mumbery Field for recycling and composting.

“We will be writing to them to remove all the composting and the gate from our land.”

Mr Hedges said there were problems with trees at the site but these did not belong to the council.

He said: “We walked the boundary of the whole site so we could look at it. There were some minor issues.

“As you go in, there is some dead wood on the side from Harvest Place. The rest of the trees were pretty healthy.

“Most of the trees reported to us as issues are actually not our trees but belong to the properties.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33