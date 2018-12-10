Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Female voices

A WOMEN’S singing group has been formed in Charvil.

Sapphire rehearses at the village hall off Park Lane from 8pm to 9.30pm on Mondays.

The women sing folk music, popular songs and musical theatre.

The group has spaces for a second soprano and an alto. For more information, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanne
ynewman@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33