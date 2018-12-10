Female voices

A WOMEN’S singing group has been formed in Charvil.

Sapphire rehearses at the village hall off Park Lane from 8pm to 9.30pm on Mondays.

The women sing folk music, popular songs and musical theatre.

The group has spaces for a second soprano and an alto. For more information, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanne

ynewman@btinternet.com