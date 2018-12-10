How to eat healthily

A WOMAN who battled anorexia as a girl is to speak to students at Gillotts School in Henley about eating disorders.

Frances Shillito, a former pupil at the school, was a teenager when she began to drastically reduce her diet, leading to serious health problems.

She was put into treatment due to fears that her heart could stop and given a strict eating regime until she began to regain weight.

Miss Shillito, who grew up in Peppard and now lives in Caversham, is a make-up artist and runs Life As It Is Now, an advice booklet in which she shares motivational messages, fitness and food tips.

She will speak at Gillotts on December 18, 19 and 20 from 10.45am to 11.10am.

A digital version of the booklet is available on the school’s website.