Dead trees still not replaced

TREES in the grounds of Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley which died earlier this year have still not been replaced.

The eight trees as well as some shrubs were planted when the new £10million hospital was completed in 2016 but lasted just two years.

They may have been killed during the heatwave in the summer.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the Townlands Steering Group, said: “Most of the trees have now died and the shrubs are also looking a bit tired.

“I noticed it three months ago so it could have happened during the summer but it was probably a while before that.

“The early years of a tree’s life are always the hardest time as they are getting established.

“They should certainly be replaced as it looks ugly and trees help reduce pollution in the car park.”

Cllr Reissmann suggested the trees could be replaced by some of the 420 trees which have been given to the council by the Hartes of Henley nursery as part of a scheme run by the Woodland Trust.

A spokesman for NHS Property Services, which is responsible for the hospital, said: “This situation is currently being reviewed by all parties concerned and, when appropriate, replacement trees will be planted.”