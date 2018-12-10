Care home holds Christmas party for residents

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
STAFF at a Shiplake care home threw a Christmas fair for residents on Saturday.
Lashbrook House in Mill Road had stalls selling handmade goods, a raffle and a tombola with prizes including food and drink. There was also live music played on a keyboard, while chef Luis Pereira dressed up as Father Christmas and danced with residents.
The proceeds will go towards trips for residents and the home’s life enrichment programme. Leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Louise Light said: “Lashbrook House encourages monthly events in order to give the residents something to be involved in and to help plan for.
“They also enjoy taking part in helping with the raffle and tombola.”
