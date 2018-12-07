Father Christmas needs volunteer ‘elves’ to join his sleigh tour of the streets

VOLUNTEER collectors are needed to accompany the sleigh carrying Father Christmas through Henley and Shiplake.

The “elves” are needed for every night of the festive tour, which will begin on Sunday.

Former Henley mayor Pam Phillips, who is organising the sleigh runs with the help of Henley Lions Club, is appealing for helpers. All volunteers should be 18 or over.

She said: “Last year, most of the volunteer elves, including me, were first-timers. Their reasons for doing it were mainly the good memories they treasured of seeing the Santa sleigh go by when they had their own children and, in a couple of cases, when they were children themselves. When you knock on a door you are greeted with a smile and a donation is made.

“You do have to be mobile because we are walking for up to two hours, although the time goes quite quickly. We meet at 5.45pm, set out at 6pm and finish by 8pm at the latest.

“As one Mum said to me, ‘the children love it; it’s so magical’. What better reason could you have?”

Anyone who would like to help should call Mrs Phillips on 07970 130146. The sleigh route is as

follows:

Sunday, December 9: Lower Greys Road to Green Lane, Albert Road, Church Street and Greys Hill; Monday, December 10: Hamilton Avenue, Vicarage Road, St Andrew’s Road, the Gainsborough estate and St Mark’s Road; Tuesday, December 11: Shiplake; Wednesday, December 12: Reading Road, Marmion Road, Grange Road, Park Road, Harpsden Road, Wilson Avenue, Watermans Road, Noble Road and Lawson Road; Thursday, December 13: Ancastle Green, Deanfield Avenue, Deanfield Road, Valley Road, Nicholas Road and Elizabeth Road; Sunday, December 16: St Andrew’s Road from Green Lane, Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way and surrounding streets; Monday, December 17: King’s Road, Mount View, Crisp Road, Luker Avenue, Badgemore Lane and surrounding streets; Tuesday, December 18: Vicarage Road from St Andrew’s Road, Western Avenue, Peppard Lane and surrounding streets; Wednesday, December 19: town centre including Reading Road, Station Road, Friday Street, Queen Street, Market Place and Hop Gardens.

Last year, the sleigh raised £4,500