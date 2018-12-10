Football parking extension

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in Wargrave is set to be extended just weeks after it was introduced.

The temporary parking zone off Recreation Road is used by players, parents and coaches from Wargrave Wolves and Wargrave Girls’ FC for their matches on Saturday mornings.

Last month, the parish council installed mesh mats on the land next to the Woodclyffe allotments to create the temporary car park following concerns that the grass was being damaged by parked cars.

Some parents were also parking in nearby streets, which upset residents.

The new car park has been welcomed by the clubs but they say that there are still times when it fills up and people have had to be turned away. They have now offered to pay to extend the area to provide up to 30 more spaces, taking the total up to about 110.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he had met with the clubs and discussed enlarging the car park and creating a second exit at the end of a one-way system and a smaller section that is two-way.

Speaking at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council on Monday, he said: “They are very grateful for what we have done for them.

“The usage is being monitored very carefully. It’s being marshalled very well by the clubs. There have been a couple of minor issues in the first couple of weeks we need to look at. At one particular time it gets full.

“We are constrained because all matches must start by midday. In the first week 20 cars were turned away and a few on the second week. Last week it was even more.

“We didn’t go right to the end but there was a possibility we could. The clubs have expressed a desire for it to be finished to the end.

“I made it quite clear to the clubs that there is no more budget to do any more. They are quite happy to underwrite the whole cost.

“The timing of this will be weather-dependant. If it turns frosty it can be done, if it turns wet then no. It’s unlikely to be done this year.” Mr Hedges said extending the car park would involve clearing an overgrown area near the allotments, adding: “There is no allotment there and it would clear up the space and free up some spaces in there too.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “The allotment holders in that area would be very grateful.”

Mr Hedges said that marshals at the new car park had been told to allow members of the neighbouring tennis club to use the existing hard-standing car park.

He also said that due to the volume of teams playing games on the recreation ground and Kings Field, training would be moved to Mumbery Field with the clubs being charged for usage and having to book sessions with the council.