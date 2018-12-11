Florist wins Christmas window display competition

A SNOW Queen was the centrepiece of this year’s winning Christmas front window display in Henley.

The display at the White Garden florists in Hart Street was designed and put together by owner Annette March, 29, and manager Alice Murphy, 25.

Seventeen businesses entered the competition, which had a theme of “The Greatest Snowman”.

Each window had to feature the theme from a Christmas film of their choosing, a decorated snowman and showcase the business’s own trade or profession.

Miss March, who also lives in Hart Street, wanted to recreate the title character of the 2002 television film Snow Queen, which is based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen and stars Bridget Fonda.

She said: “The Snow Queen had a winged cape which I liked so we made our own character.

“I was also inspired by the villages around Henley where I deliver as there are lots of trees and branches that, when they are frozen, they look like icicles so we have tried to create that.”

It took the duo three days to complete the display which involved emptying the window to start from scratch.

They then began by placing a “snow” blanket on the base, before assembling Christmas trees, adding lights and the mannequin and used a mix of fake and real flowers which they sell.

Miss March said: “Her wings are made using chicken wire and flowers and we wrapped it in organza and we made her a crown of flowers and spruce.

“We also added arrangements of the kind that you have over Christmas, with orchids and lights, which are nice to have on what is a dark time of the year.”

She added: “Our window grabs people’s attention when they come past it. For those stuck in traffic it gives people something to look at. I am delighted to win Alice has worked really hard on it.”

The duo were presented with a trophy, a £125 prize, certificate and a bottle of champagne by a judging panel on Monday, which comprised Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett and his escort Dorothy Arlett, Richard Rodway, who chairs the Henley Living Advent Calendar, estate agent Phil Booth and town and community manager Helen Barnett.

Ms Barnett said: “The effort that had gone in is just amazing. It was an unusual film choice for Christmas. It took them three days to build and there is so much in it.

“It is a lovely thing for Henley and all the windows look lovely and festive and look great for visitors and shoppers.”

Alex Nearchou, 24, a conference organiser and office administrator at Delegate Conference Services which organises the cometition, said: “The businesses really got involved this year and really engaged with the theme as it is clear that they put in a lot of time and effort. They also didn’t go for the easy option with the theme and just worked on The Snowman.”

Ms Nearchou, who lives in Singers Close, said: “The White Garden window is just beautiful – it shows all of their beautiful flowers.”

The competition is sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors, financial advisors Milton Gordon & Co and estate agent Philip Booth Esq and is supported by Henley Town Council.

Berries coffee shop in Hart Street was the runner-up and wins £100, Thames Hospice in Duke Street was third and wins £75 and The Kiln Ceramic Café in Reading Road came fourth and wins £50. They also received a bottle of champagne each.

The other businesses that took part are as follows: Candela in Reading Road, Dorata hair dressing, Frost Borneo and the Vintage Look, all in Hart Street, VH & Co, Sue Ryder and Biggie Best, in Duke Street, Crew Clothing, White Stuff, Henley Pet Shop, Bell Street Bookshop; Snappy Snaps, all in Bell Street and the Regal Picturehouse in Borama Way.