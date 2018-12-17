Festival attractions

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
AN inflatable assault course, riverside gin tasting and a “safari supper” will be among the events at next year’s Wargrave Village Festival.
Organisers of the biennial event are currently planning the attractions.
They include an It’s a Knockout-style obstacle course and a dance competition inspired by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The supper will involve pairs of people going to each other’s houses for a three-course meal, with a different course being served at each one.
Next year’s festival will run from June 12 to 30.
For more information, www.wargravefestival.org.uk
