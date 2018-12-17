Festival attractions

AN inflatable assault course, riverside gin tasting and a “safari supper” will be among the events at next year’s Wargrave Village Festival.

Organisers of the biennial event are currently planning the attractions.

They include an It’s a Knockout-style obstacle course and a dance competition inspired by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The supper will involve pairs of people going to each other’s houses for a three-course meal, with a different course being served at each one.

Next year’s festival will run from June 12 to 30.

For more information, www.wargravefestival.org.uk