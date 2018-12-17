Small parts

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
CHILDREN in Wargrave have been invited to dress as the Three Wise Men or shepherds for the nativity play at St Mary’s Church.
The play will be performed on Christmas Eve.
17 December 2018
