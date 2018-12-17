... and again

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
FATHER Christmas will visit Wargrave library on Christmas Eve.
Children will be able to see him and receive a small gift for £1.
Mulled wine and mince pies will be served from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
The library will be closed from 1pm on the day and all day on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
