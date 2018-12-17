Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

... and again

FATHER Christmas will visit Wargrave library on Christmas Eve.

Children will be able to see him and receive a small gift for £1.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be served from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The library will be closed from 1pm on the day and all day on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33