Monday, 17 December 2018

Santa visits...

FATHER Christmas will visit Wargrave in his sleigh on Saturday, December 22.

He will appear in streets in the north of the village, including Ridgeway, Purfield Drive and Blakes Lane, from 4pm and southern streets, including Victoria Road and Braybrooke Road, from 6pm.

The visit has been organised by the Twyford Round Table.

