Santa visits...

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
FATHER Christmas will visit Wargrave in his sleigh on Saturday, December 22.
He will appear in streets in the north of the village, including Ridgeway, Purfield Drive and Blakes Lane, from 4pm and southern streets, including Victoria Road and Braybrooke Road, from 6pm.
The visit has been organised by the Twyford Round Table.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say