10km race cut down

THE Wargrave 10km will be a five-mile race from next year.

Organisers have decided to reduce the distance due to the volume of other 10km races in the area and to appeal to runners who prefer a shorter distance.

The event, which takes place in June, has been running for more than 35 years.

This year’s race raised more than £3,000, which was split between Cancer Research UK, Macmillan, the MSA Trust, the Berkshire Air Ambulance, the Berkshire Lowlands Search and Rescue and the Robert Piggott Primary Schools’ parents’ association.