Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10km race cut down

THE Wargrave 10km will be a five-mile race from next year.

Organisers have decided to reduce the distance due to the volume of other 10km races in the area and to appeal to runners who prefer a shorter distance.

The event, which takes place in June, has been running for more than 35 years.

This year’s race raised more than £3,000, which was split between Cancer Research UK, Macmillan, the MSA Trust, the Berkshire Air Ambulance, the Berkshire Lowlands Search and Rescue and the Robert Piggott Primary Schools’ parents’ association.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33