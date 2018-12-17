Crumbling wellhouse

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
A VICTORIAN wellhouse in Crazies Hill is to be repaired.
Rebecca’s Well has fallen into disrepair, with missing roof tiles and water ingress in the brickwork.
Speaking at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, which owns it, Councillor Philip Davies suggested that a survey was carried out to discover the extent of the damage.
He added: “We will be in trouble if we don’t do remedial work to it.”
He said the Wargrave Heritage Trust had offered to contribute towards the cost.
Chairman Richard Bush said: “We have done it up before and I’ll be happy to support that.”
17 December 2018
